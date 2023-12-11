37-year-old Texas business man DIED SUDDENLY while duck hunting

"Get vaccinated & boosted. If you’re fully vaccinated with a booster shot, thank you! If you’re not, now is the time to be protected for when the Lights All Night’s opening day arrives. That’s the best thing you can do for yourself and for everyone around you. It’s widely recognized that most of all current COVID-19 cases are among unvaccinated people. While we will not (and cannot legally) require you to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter the festival, if you’re not vaccinated & boosted and plan to attend, we urge you to do your research, talk to your doctor, and consider a vaccine, both for your safety and the safety of others."

"What a rollercoaster!! Thank you to all the fans, friends, and family that supported us!! @instascooots love you like a brother! @discodonniepresents Go get em!!! Special shout out to @perkuprightmeow. & @jonfmcp & @b_keber https://www.billboardDOTcom/pro/disco-donnie-presents-buys-lights-all-night-festival-dallas/"

"Charles Henry ("Hank") Keller passed away peacefully on December 2 while duck hunting in East Texas with his LSU family. A born social chairman, he went out of his way to make friends and greet people he knew, never hesitated to lend a hand to anyone in need, held the door open for everyone and never closed a door on anyone. He lived every day to its fullest, and his smile could light up the darkest of days. Hank was born September 26, 1986, in Dallas, TX, to Charles Alexander Keller and Teri Lynn Keller. He graduated from Highland Park High School, where he was a member of the varsity wrestling team. He went to LSU, where he served as social chairman of his fraternity, Sigma Chi. After graduating a proud Tiger, he continued his passion for entertaining others through his entrepreneurial spirit. He founded Lights All Night, the largest "New Years Event in Texas", followed by Rose' All Day, a product now sold in hundreds of stores across the country. Hank lived big and he loved big. His happiest times were spent duck hunting with his loyal and beloved dog Kirby, snowboarding in Park City, UT, enjoying live music of any kind, and spending time with family and friends at Lake Quitman. His spirit and contagious personality will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him and loved him. Hank was preceded in death by his grandfather, Edward "Papa T" Trotter, his grandmother, Sharon Galer, and his grandfather Henry Keller. He is survived by his parents, Teri and Chuck Keller, son Henry Keller, brother Clint and his wife Natalie and their children, Rose and Charlie, Grandmother Willene Trotter, plus numerous cousins, and their families as well as a host of guardian angels. We thank the Lord for our time together and will always remember and feel the presence of our legendary Hank. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8 in the Ascension Chapel at the Church of the Incarnation. A reception will follow at a private residence. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation of your choice to Covenant Houseor just hold the next door open with a smile on your face."

