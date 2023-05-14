If You're A Real Christian American Patriot, Then It's Time To Prove It!

🇺🇸 Steve Baldassari the founder of American Patriots for God and Country and Owner of American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com talks real talk about how "Christian" "American Patriots" need to start putting their money where their mouths are. Our country is on the line! Standing idly while making excuses why doing nothing somehow puts you on a moral high-ground is sinful.

Joshua 1:9 says, "Have not I commanded thee? Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the LORD thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest."

Christians know this and still they live in fear of their corrupt government. When governments fear the people, there is liberty. When the people fear the government, there is tyranny.

The strongest reason for the people to retain the right to keep and bear arms is, as a last resort, to protect themselves against tyranny in government. We are at that point.

So, as the Bible says in Luke 22:36, "...he that hath a purse, let him take it, and likewise his scrip: and he that hath no sword (in modern times a gun would apply), let him sell his garment, and buy one."

Luke 11:21 says, "When a strong man armed keepeth his palace, his goods are in peace:". It's time to lock and load and take our country back. The tyrants won't like it and will pretend we are radical, extremist, terrorist, vigilantes which is what they in reality are but who cares what the enemy says or thinks.

If we can't win people to God, then that's their free-will prerogative to choose evil instead. But that doesn't mean we have to allow those evil people controlled by the evil principalities to march all over us with the forces of darkness and take over the world.

Ecclesiastes 7:15-18 says, "15All things have I seen in the days of my vanity: there is a just man that perisheth in his righteousness, and there is a wicked man that prolongeth his life in his wickedness. 16Be not righteous over much; neither make thyself over wise: why shouldest thou destroy thyself? 17Be not over much wicked, neither be thou foolish: why shouldest thou die before thy time? 18It is good that thou shouldest take hold of this; yea, also from this withdraw not thine hand: for he that feareth God shall come forth of them all."

Psalm 23:4 "Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me."

Proverbs 2:8 "He protects the paths of justice and guards the way of those who are loyal to him."

The Good News: With good on your side you're always sure to win!

