Cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough On Bronny’s Cardiac Arrest: Was It The Death Jab?

Young athletes are not supposed to suddenly collapse from cardiac arrest.

Dr. Peter McCullough joins Stew to react to the sudden cardiac arrest of Lebron James’ son, Bronny.

Bronny James is the son of NBA superstar and China super-shill Lebron James.

Now, Bronny James has become the latest elite young athlete to "suddenly," out of the blue, suffer "cardiac arrest" during a basketball workout at USC on Monday night.

Right now, Bronny is in stable condition, but thousands of people aren't so lucky.

From spring 2020 to 2021, the number of fatal heart attacks among young people went up 14%.

From 2021 to 2022, the number of fatal heart attacks went up 30%.

It’s not just the sports world where you can observe the sudden death and collapse of athletes.

There are montages of new reporters passing out on live television.

Bronny James is not the first USC basketball player to go down.

USC basketball player Vince Iwuchukwu collapsed last year and had to be defibrillated.

Professional Dominican basketball player Oscar Cabrera Adames had myocarditis in 2021 and died suddenly while on a treadmill in 2023.

The media continue to cover up the truth and lie about the real cause of these health tragedies.

The journalists know the truth but they refuse to buck their Big Pharma masters.

In 2021, Lebron James claimed he did his own research that led him to take the jab.

This was 3 months after the CDC said the vaccines cause myocarditis.

Lebron James has a moral obligation to tell the truth to the public about the bioweapon “vaccine”.

Will Lebron James do the right thing and use his massive platform for good, or will he use it for evil?

