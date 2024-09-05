Healing For the Fractured Soul Session 14: Overcoming Addictive Patterns

None of us like to face the addictive patterns we have in our lives, they are easy, they are familiar, and they often help us cope with the challenges we face every day. However, no one wants to be bound to something they feel they can't live without- it makes them feel powerless. Tonight we will discuss how to get FREE from the cycles of addiction, whether it's something as simple as negative thoughts, coffee, or shopping or things as damaging as drugs, pornography, alcohol, or gambling. This freedom enables us to then focus on the ROOT cause of where these patterns started and snuff them out once and for all! The key is found in your CALLING! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/fracturedsoul14/





