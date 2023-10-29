BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Undeniable Proof: They Used Laser Weapons to Torch Lahaina During the Maui Massacre
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
332 views • 10/29/2023

The enclosed video of the damage done to the Lahaina Pentecostal Church during the Maui Massacre proves without a doubt that the Fire Terrorists (US Government) used direct energy laser weapons during the arson attack on the tropical island.


Recommended Channels:


Hawaii Real Estate

https://www.youtube.com/@hawaiirealestateorg


Brush Junkie

https://www.youtube.com/@brushjunkie6384


Related Video Link:


The Mystery of the Lahaina Pentecostal Church - Can YOU Explain? Never Before Seen Footage Maui Fire

Hawaii Real Estate

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9FI5S2cck_U


My Related Channels:


Global Agenda on Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/GlobalAgenda


Global Agenda on Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda


Global Agenda on Odysee

https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda


mauilaser weaponslahaina
