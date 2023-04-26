BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tucker Carlson Was About To Expose Elite Pedophile Ring Before Being Ousted
802 views • 04/26/2023

Tucker Carlson was fired by Fox News despite being their most popular star and the highest rating cable news host in history. The firing came just days after Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News Corp settled for $787.5 million in the defamation lawsuit with Dominon Voting Systems in which Carlson played a starring role.

Interesting timing. But there is a LOT more to this story.

There is a huge bombshell was about to break, completely vindicating Tucker and proving him right about everything. This bombshell is so powerful that it proves so-called “conspiracy theorists” right about everything, and exposes the Deep State and mainstream media as compromised in the worst possible way.

Mirrored - The People's Voice


fox newstucker carlsonfedpedorupert murdochray eppsj6tucker fired
