Canada is Killing Medicine And Arresting Doctors For Curing Canadians- Special Guest Dr. Nagase
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
136 views • 11 months ago

Tuesday, June 4th 2024 At 9:00 P.M. Eastern Time


LIVE ON:


www.FreedomReport.ca


And


https://x.com/kjjtv13


And


www.Facebook.com/OfficialKevinJJohnston


There never was a pandemic and it was all lies designed to steal your wealth and to kill you and your family. Dr. Daniel Nagase is one of the few doctors who stood up against the establishment and refused to take death jabs and also refused to remain silent about the fact that the Canadian government was committing genocide against its own people.


Canada removed his ability to make a living by pulling his license and now Dr Nagase is in the position of not being allowed to return to Canada. if you want the truth, his life is in danger in Canada.


You're going to hear the story of an amazing doctor and an amazing man who saved hundreds of thousands of lives in Canada.


www.FreedomReport.ca

healthtorontonewspoliticspodcastpandemicdoctorboltonhospitalnurseontariolockdownlockdownscovid19covidscandemickevinjjohnstonhealthemergencyretirementhome
