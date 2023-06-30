😱The Americans Simulated a Military Conflict with Russia and NATO Using Nuclear Weapons - Death of 5 Billion People & 10 Years Without Sunlight

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥😱💥The Americans simulated a military conflict with Russia and NATO using nuclear weapons
The result - the death of 5 billion people and 10 years without sunlight.💥🤯💥
JUST DONT DO IT FFS
This is the original but a little longer, uploaded to YT by 'Future of Life Institute', on June 28, 2023.
How would a nuclear war between Russia and the US affect you personally? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xthzy1PxTA&ab_channel=FutureofLifeInstitute