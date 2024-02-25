BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Symbols, Serpent, Dragon, Feline & the Skyclock
Crrow777 Radio
Crrow777 Radio
80 views • 02/25/2024

Symbols, Serpent, Dragon, Feline & the Skyclock


Symbols are a very important part of our world. Unfortunately, next to nothing is taught to us about symbols in our current method of schooling. This is a gaping hole in modern education. After all is said and done, we could say that all communication is achieved through the use of symbols. I will go so far as to say that symbols are the foundation, or basis, for all human comprehension, and make possible a very high level of communication complexity. Consider the Rx, or R with a tail stroke symbol. It is used as a symbol associated with medical prescriptions in the modern era. And yet, when used in the older astrological context it symbolizes “retrograde”, or to go backwards, or against usual motion. Consider the ramifications of this comparison. In this episode we jump into symbols, the tarot and the Skyclock. I hope you will join us!

Episode 566 - February 2024 - FULL SHOW - Posted for Members: 

https://www.crrow777radio.com/566-symbols-serpent-dragon-feline-the-skyclock/

MORE FREE SHOWS: 

https://www.crrow777radio.com/free-episodes/





Keywords
skysymbolismserpentdragoncatlionsymbologyclockfelinecrrow777
