BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DIY Tractor Implement Repair: Replacing Brush Hog "Back Brace" with Chain Using OEM Rigid Top Link.
Adiga Armory
Adiga Armory
23 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
18 views • 07/15/2023

Today we are going to show you how to remove and replace a broken or stressed back brace on a tractor 3-point brush hog / bush hog / brush cutter. This is a safer method than using a chain on the top link, and will still retain the OEM / factory top link.

Parts Used…

8ft - 10 ft of 3/8” towing chain [measure your back braces and add 15% extra length]

2 X ½” anchor shackles [measure brush hog deck mounting holes; ½” anchors have 5/8” cross pin]

2 – 3 of the ½” Quick Links

FIND US:

https://adigaarmory.com/shop/

FOLLOW US ON:

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/u360CYGjISZv/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adigaarmory

ATTRIBUTIONS:

Fire Burst Intro by “diizlerza” at Videezy

Music via Youtube Audio Library:

Music: "The Twister" by Dan Lebowitz via Youtube Audio Library

Music: "Birdseye Blues" by Chris Haugen via Youtube Audio Library



TAGS: brush hog back brace replacement, brush hog chain top link, brush hog maintenance, brush hog flexible back brace, brush hog flexible top link, brush hog chain back brace, bush hog back brace replacement, bush hog chain top link, bush hog maintenance, bush hog flexible back brace, bush hog flexible top link, bush hog chain back brace, brush cutter back brace replacement, brush cutter chain top link, brush cutter maintenance, brush cutter flexible back brace, brush cutter flexible top link, brush cutter chain back brace,

Keywords
diybushtopchainbacktractorbrushflexiblereplacecutterlinkhogbrace
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy