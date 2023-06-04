⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1400 (4 June 2023)

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(4 June 2023)

Part I

◽️The Russian Armed Forces launched a long-range air-based high-precision weaponry strike against the enemy targets at the military airfields.

◽️The goal of the attack has been reached. The command posts, radar stations, Ukrainian aviation equipment, as well as ammunition depots, have been hit.

◽️In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by aviation and the artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the enemy manpower and hardware near Novomlynsk, Sinkovka, Olshana and Timkovka (Kharkov region).

💥In addition, the actions of 4 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been prevented close to Berestovoye (Kharkov region), Rozovka, Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic) and Liman (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥The enemy losses were up to 70 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 motor vehicles, 2 pickup trucks and 1 D-20 howitzer.

◽️In Krasny Liman direction, the attacks, launched by Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, as well as artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of AFU units near Yampolovka, Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Makeevka, Poschanka, Nevskoye and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), as well as Serebryansky forestry.

💥1 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group has been neutralised close to Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥The enemy losses were up to 65 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 pickup trucks, D-20 and D-30 howitzers, as well as 2 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems.

💥1 ammunition depot of the AFU 63th Mechanised Brigade has been destroyed near Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️In Donetsk direction, the active combat operations continue with the Akhmat special units in Maryinka tactical area and the units of the 1st Army Corps of the Yug Group of Forces close to Avdeevka.

💥The enemy losses were up to 200 UKR servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 pickup trucks, 1 Grad MLRS, 2 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery systems, as well as D-20 & D-30 howitzers.

💥In addition, the ammunition depots of the Liman operational-tactical group and the AFU 128th Mountain Assault Brigade have been eliminated close to Slovyansk & Minkovka (DPR).

◽️In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the attacks, launched by aviation & artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces have resulted in the neutralisation of the enemy units near Pavlovka, Shevchenko (DPR), Chervonoye, Poltavka, Preobrazhenka and Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region).

💥The enemy losses were up to 240 UKR servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 9 motor vehicles, 1 Msta-B howitzer, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system & 1 Grad multiple-launch rocket system.

💥The ammunition depots of the 11th Artillery Brigade & the 65th Mechanised Brigade of the AF of Ukraine have been destroyed close to Temirovka & Preobrazhenka (Zaporozhye region).

◽️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 20 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 motor vehicles and 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

Part II

💥Operational-Tactical & Army aviation, Missile Troops & Artillery of the Armed Forces of the RU Federation have neutralised 96 artillery units of the AFU at their firing positions, manpower and military hardware at 73 areas.

💥1 UKR UAV assembly facility near Dnepropetrovsk has been hit by high-precision ground-based weapons.

💥The command & observation posts of the 102nd Territorial Defence Brigade & the 24th Mechanised Brigade battalions of the AF of Ukraine have been hit close to Poltavka (Zaporozhye region) & Dzerzhinsk (DPR).

💥In addition, the AFU control posts have been hit close to Slovyansk (DPR) and Sumy.

💥Air defence facilities have intercepted 2 Storm Shadow cruise missiles, 2 Tochka-U tactical missiles & 14 HIMARS & Uragan multiple-launch rocket system ballistic missiles.

💥In addition, 21 Ukrainian UAV have been shot down close to Vrubovka, Lozovsky, Kremennaya (LPR), Orlinskoye, Maly Kremenchik, Volodino (DPR), Zhovtnyovoye (Kharkov region), Novaya Kakhovka, Lyubimovka, Andreevka (Kherson region), Rabotino (Zaporozhye region), and also over the Black Sea waters.

📊In total, 432 airplanes, 236 helicopters, 4,473 unmanned aerial vehicles, 424 air defence missile systems, 9,382 tanks & other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,112 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,996 field artillery cannons & mortars, as well as 10,656 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the SMO.