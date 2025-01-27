Freedom Through the Eyes of Murjana Hreish

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Freed prisoner Murjana Hreish, from the town of Beitunia, west of Ramallah, reveals to Tahrir Palestine TV the harsh conditions of the Damoun prison where female prisoners endure their daily struggles. Murjana was recently released as part of the flood of freed prisoner’s deal. Today, we meet with Murjana to discuss the dire situation inside Damoun prison.
Interview: Murjana Hreish
Reporting: mohammad turkman
Filmed: 23/01/2025
