Is Silicon Valley Just The Beginning Of The Banking Crash? - Gareth Icke Tonight

Gareth Icke Tonight





March 16, 2023





Coming up on this brand new show, we have Canadian actress, best-selling author and producer Melanie Marden to talk about the fraud that is western medicine and how to cure cancer. American investor, banker and author Mitch Fierstein will be in the studio to break down the collapse of the Silicon Valley bank, and what this could mean for all of us. Gareth speaks with combat coach and gym owner Charlie Green, who fell ill in 2021 and spent three weeks in an induced coma before being given Midazolam. Plus we have field reporting from Lewis Brackpool at 'the migrant hotel' in Derby and Alice The Journalist helps us expose the false facts reported in the mainstream in her new 'lie detector'.





Thats Gareth Icke Tonight, Thursday at 7pm UK, on https://www.ickonic.com





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/r576FINcSsCg/