Birthday Show 2024!

Flash Birthday Livestream 24 September 2024





In this special livestream episode, I celebrate my 58th birthday by reflecting on personal updates, amusing anecdotes, and the launch of the Spanish version of my "Peaceful Parenting" program. We explore themes like numerology, personal growth, and the perception of age while addressing the current political climate and the importance of truth-telling.

Engaging with my audience, I tackle questions about forgiveness, parenting, and societal expectations. I express gratitude for the support over the years and invite continued discussion as we look to the future, feeling inspired for what lies ahead.





GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND AUDIOBOOK!





https://peacefulparenting.com/





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, the interactive multi-lingual philosophy AI trained on thousands of hours of my material, private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022