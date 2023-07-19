Kerch Bridge Revenge! Russian missiles and drones attack Odessa and Nikolaev

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Russian Armed Forces retaliated for the attack on the Kerch Bridge in Crimea by Ukraine with the underwater drone, REMUS600 AUV. Kamikaze cruise missiles and drones strike military targets and critical infrastructure of NATO countries. The British naval bases in Odessa and Nikolaev were targeted by Russia where British military personnel supervised the operation to attack the Bridge.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY