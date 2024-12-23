❗️Ukrainian military commissars have begun taxi mobilization 🇺🇦

Footage of a man getting out of a taxi and a bus stopping in front of him has gone viral in Ukraine. The guy doesn't even make it to the entrance before he is taken away by TCC employees.

Apparently, the military commissariats were aware in advance that the man was in the taxi. This has already given rise to the theory that taxi drivers work with the TCC.