With the approach of the autumn frosts, the situation at the front began to change gradually. War correspondents began to record changes in the front on the 'Vremevsky' ledge, connecting the 'Zaporizhzhia' and 'Donetsk' regions. It is reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine began a gradual retreat from previously captured settlements.
