SURPRISING! Who was the #1 COVID risk? Are They Still in Danger? - Dr. Bryan Ardis

Tonight at 8:30 pm CST, on the Flyover Conservatives show we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!





TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES SHOWS - https://flyover.live/show/flyover





TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live





Dr. Bryan Ardis:





WEBSITE: https://thedrardisshow.com





TELEGRAM: https://t.me/thedrardisshow





EVENT: https://healingfortheages.com/





BOOK: https://thedrardisshow.com/beyond-c-19-lies-book/#video





Promo Code: FLYOVER





IN STUDIO INTERVIEW with Dr. Ardis: https://rumble.com/v3kst6j-dr.-bryan-ardis-the-10-things-you-need-to-know.html





Dr. Bryan Ardis, DC., is considered one of the leading experts in the world on COVID-19, vaccines, Remdesivir, and other drugs. As a headline speaker for three years on the ReAwaken America Tour, he has also been featured at medical conferences and symposiums globally. Documentaries on Dr. Ardis include Watch the Water 1 & 2, Antidote, and the CoVenom-19 Series. He has appeared on Daystar TV, Newsmax, Lindell TV, Brighteon TV, The Epoch Times, and many other media outlets.





Dr. Ardis is the creator and co-founder of the wellness conference “Healing for the A.G.E.S.,” which provides important information and health solutions. He also hosts a weekly podcast called The Dr. Ardis Show. He is married to the love of his life, Jayne, and they live in Texas with their eight children and multiple grandchildren.





-------------------------------------------





𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢





► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com





► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover





► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com





► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com





► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.com





Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -





https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/





-------------------------------------------





𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦





💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives





🆇 Twitter: https://twitter.com/FOConservatives





🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives





🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives





📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/





🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives





🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com





► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives





-------------------------------------------





► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter





► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate





► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch





► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com





► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -





www.fernvalleysoap.com





Promo Code: FLYOVER





-------------------------------------------





𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:





The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyover





The Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.com





Conspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.com





The Breanna Morello Show: www.thebreannamorelloshow.com





The Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com





-------------------------------------------





Be Blessed!





- The Flyover Team





Business or Media, please contact us at:





[email protected]

CSID: a378e1d72efcac59





Content Managed by ContentSafe.co