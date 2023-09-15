BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Yss he is Fat and Yes he is Outrageow and yes He is Right - the people living in Hawaii have been captured into accepting their tyranical government with all their BS rules and Woke policies
PatriotsCannabisCo
PatriotsCannabisCo
205 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
49 views • 09/15/2023

I would guess many of the rich people that have bought property in Hawaii will get the Fuck out  before the shit hits the fan.  Look at all the Woke people in government over there.  Like the Water guy that used water to further his Woke agenda by not making it available. That guy should be hung by this balls.  And the Governor is a big World Economic Forum guy.  And his wife could be a major peolle. And the Police Chief looks and acts like a monster.  I would get the Fuck out myself if I was living over there.  What is to prevent these Bastards from doing this to another Island ?  Can you image if they hit Honolulu with Direct Energy Weapons like they did in Maui ?  For their compliance on Maui, they were hit with DEW and burned out of their houses.

Keywords
truthfatoutrageos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy