The Revelation of Jesus Christ - Chapter 17a

Who is the Woman in Revelation 17? It is the World Religious System

Who is the Beast in Revelation 17? It is the World Political System

The Woman [Mystery Babylon] rides the Beast [World Governments]

The 4 Horsemen are also Mystery Babylon (Chiastic structure of Revelation)

Mystery Babylon is working through The United Nations to create a One World Religion and One World Government, for the ushering in of Lucifer (the All-seeing Eye on Top of the Pyramid)