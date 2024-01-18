Create New Account
The Revelation of Jesus Christ - Chapter 17a
Bible Study Book of Revelation
Who is the Woman in Revelation 17?  It is the World Religious System

Who is the Beast in Revelation 17?  It is the World Political System

The Woman [Mystery Babylon] rides the Beast [World Governments]

The 4 Horsemen are also Mystery Babylon (Chiastic structure of Revelation)

Mystery Babylon is working through The United Nations to create a One World Religion and One World Government, for the ushering in of Lucifer (the All-seeing Eye on Top of the Pyramid)

