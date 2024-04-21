BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Exposed: WHO Now Wants Power Over US Citizens & World Governments | Facts Matter
301 views • 04/21/2024

EPOCH TV   |   Facts Matter  |  Exposed: WHO Now Wants Power Over US Citizens | Facts Matter with Dr. David Martin. Right now, the World Health Organization (WHO) is in the process of finalizing a new global treaty, which would give it great authority to dictate America’s policies during a pandemic.


And so, while the WHO has been, up until now, an advisory body somewhere in Europe that U.S. officials in the CDC and the FDA can turn to for advice—they will instead become the ones to actually determine which policies we implement, like our vaccine policies, our lockdown policies, our school closure policies, the contact tracing of our citizens, and even the monitoring of our online speech if that speech goes against the official narrative.


And so, in this episode, we discuss the origins of the WHO, as well as the implications of this new treaty.



Original Video Source: Facts Matter - https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/exposing-the-origins-of-the-who-and-dangers-of-the-new-global-treaty-facts-matter-5602985

Keywords
whofacts matterroman balmakovepoch tvglobal pandemic treaty
