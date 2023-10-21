Excerpts from George Washington's Farewell Address.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What does George Washington's Farewell Address have to teach us today? Much indeed. If we could refrain from getting ourselves involved, or even starting so many of the wars around the world, we would be much better off. Many presidents ignored his advice, including Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, and others. And many industrialists get rich off of feeding the war machine. It is time to put an end to this insanity.