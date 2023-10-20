Consequences of the Bombing of the Greek Orthodox Christian Church in Gaza Last Night where many Gazan's had found Shelter

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel has shown again that they don't care about innocent lives lost, their hate is showing. Consequences of the shelling of the Greek Orthodox Christian Church in Gaza Last Night where many Gazan's had gone for Shelter. A search for anyone left alive.
Another bunker buster appears to have been used, with huge crater.