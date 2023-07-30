CHRISTIAN DOCTRINE 3, TITUS 2:17-15, 20230726 - FCG Church Mid-Week

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

8 sound speech, that cannot be condemned; that he that is of the contrary part may be ashamed, having no evil thing to say of you.

9 Exhort servants to be obedient unto their own masters, and to please them well in all things; not answering again;

10 not purloining, but shewing all good fidelity; that they may adorn the doctrine of God our Saviour in all things.

11 For the grace of God that bringeth salvation hath appeared to all men,

12 teaching us that, denying ungodliness and worldly lusts, we should live soberly, righteously, and godly, in this present world;

13 looking for that blessed hope, and the glorious appearing of the great God and our Saviour Jesus Christ;

14 who gave himself for us, that he might redeem us from all iniquity, and purify unto himself a peculiar people, zealous of good works.

15 These things speak, and exhort, and rebuke with all authority. Let no man despise thee. Amen!

Note:

We pray that GOD’s Holy Spirit will inspire you to worship with your local Church or with FCG Church!

Please invite your family and friends to hear GOD's Gospel with Pastor Joshua Sampong at FCG Church on: www.FCGCHURCHES.org

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtIX6jGpgXqybsVcV-mSwaw Email: [email protected], Phone: 703-213-9556

