Prayer is the First Line of Defense for Treating Cancer at Oasis of Hope - Daniel Kennedy

There is no doubt about it: cancer is the pervading disease of the modern age. At Oasis of Hope, cancer patients are given a chance to optimize their mind, body, and soul. They can choose alternative cancer treatments outside of traditional choices, such as radiation and chemotherapy. Daniel Kennedy is the CEO of Oasis of Hope and shares the power of having prayer on your side as you face a health journey like cancer. He explains how his organization offers free consultations for those who are sick and how their approach to healing is radically different from the traditional medical world. “Prayer is the first line of defense,” he explains.







TAKEAWAYS





Whole-body hypothermia is an example of one of Oasis of Hope’s alternative healing treatments for cancer





While they can’t predict or promise recovery, they can position the patients’ mind, body, and spirit for the best possible outcome





When your emotional health is in a good place, your body will respond better to healing





Take time to resolve conflict, forgive others, and forgive yourself as you are struggling with an illness like cancer







