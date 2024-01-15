Quo Vadis





Jan 14, 2024





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for January 13, 2024.





Here is Our Lady's Message to Pedro for January 13:





Dear children, I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer for what comes to you.





Seek strength in the Eucharist, for only thus can you bear the weight of the trials to come.





Trust in Jesus.





He is the Only Way that leads you to Heaven.





Welcome His Gospel and the teachings of the true Magisterium of His Church.





You are walking towards a future in which truths will be despised.





True teachings and dogmas will be denied.





As I told you in the past, do not forget: In God there is no half-truth.





You will still see horrors in the House of God, but do not retreat.





Alongside the brave soldiers in cassocks, defend ye Jesus and His Church.





Turn away from the world and live ye turned towards the Paradise for which you were uniquely created.





Whatever happens, do not move away from the Church of My Jesus.





Tell everyone that the truth of My Jesus is kept whole only in the Catholic Church and that His Presence in Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity in the Eucharist is a non-negotiable truth.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady, Queen of Peace gave the following similar message to Pedro Regis on December 16th, 2021:





Dear children, do not allow the devil to steal your peace and to keep you from the path that I have pointed out to you.





Bend your knees in prayer.





You are heading for a painful future.





A great war is coming, and only those who love the truth will remain firm in the faith.





Brave soldiers in cassocks will fight for the one, true Church of my Jesus, and the pain will be great for those devoted to me.





I suffer because of what is coming for you.





Seek strength in sincere prayer, in Confession, and in the Eucharist.





Those who listen to my appeals will experience great victory.





Onward without fear! I love you and will always be with you!





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once again.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





