Why Young Men Don't Date!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Freedomain FLASH Livestream 21 December 2024
In this holiday episode, I reflect on our absence and invite listeners to support Freedomain. I introduce a song quiz on Roger Miller’s "King of the Road," leading to a discussion on the evolution of music and its creativity. I delve into deep conversations about familial challenges and touch on diverse topics, including Canada’s household debt and the impact of parenting styles.
As literature influences my views, I discuss "The Fountainhead" and its connection to creativity and aging. The conversation explores societal expectations around masculinity and femininity, modern dating, and emotional labor. I address listener inquiries, urging critical examination of personal experiences.
I conclude by expressing gratitude for audience support and inviting contributions, offering exclusive content as a holiday incentive. This episode blends music, philosophy, and introspection while celebrating the season’s spirit.
GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND AUDIOBOOK!
https://peacefulparenting.com/
Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!
Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material, as well as targeted AIs for Real-Time Relationships, BitCoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-Ins. Don't miss the private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!
See you soon!