Why Young Men Don't Date!

Freedomain FLASH Livestream 21 December 2024





In this holiday episode, I reflect on our absence and invite listeners to support Freedomain. I introduce a song quiz on Roger Miller’s "King of the Road," leading to a discussion on the evolution of music and its creativity. I delve into deep conversations about familial challenges and touch on diverse topics, including Canada’s household debt and the impact of parenting styles.





As literature influences my views, I discuss "The Fountainhead" and its connection to creativity and aging. The conversation explores societal expectations around masculinity and femininity, modern dating, and emotional labor. I address listener inquiries, urging critical examination of personal experiences.





I conclude by expressing gratitude for audience support and inviting contributions, offering exclusive content as a holiday incentive. This episode blends music, philosophy, and introspection while celebrating the season’s spirit.





