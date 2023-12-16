Create New Account
Jeff & Erica - Military Threatened Non-Vaxxed with Dishonorable Discharge 15Dec23
More Evidence Why The Unvaxxed Should Be Very Worried About Shedding--The Jeff and Erica Research Hour--Like always a very important broadcast from Jeff Rense with Erica Khan--Information that you have to consider as very important to recognize certain developments in this insane world!--Recorded on December 15, 2023, 2023--For more programs: www.rense.com

Audio from PointofAttention at: https://www.bitchute.com/video/a5OG4juOjLMj/

200 pictures: News, Memes. WWIII AI projection US/EU lose WWIII in 2026; Armstrong says it will be over in 2027. Although, the peak of WWIII is 2026.

