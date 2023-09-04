Dr. Millicent Black's Victim Testimony (Stop007)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Millicent Black reporting about the torture that she suffers at the hands of her Air Force veteran abuser, showing medical scans and other evidence of the injuries that she has suffered through the torture.Please sign Millicent's petition here:
https://www.change.org/p/stop-false-diagnoses-leading-to-forced-psychiatric-detainment-to-cover-illegal-human-experimentation-and-military-training-resulting-in-torture?utm_content=petition&utm_medium=email&utm_source=55428&utm_campaign=campaigns_digest&sfmc_tk=zl0j6U%2B%2BpuW8PNQ1YS0qAOuluZeSECNBS88bAQeqaKkjzwUOLVwSdBNSCax6%2F33g