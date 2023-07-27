Clay Clark Reveals the Satanic Agenda of Elon Musk’s “Everything App” X

Clay Clark returns to drop truth bomb after truth bomb about the sinister agenda of Elon Musk. For anyone who thinks that Elon’s motives are pure will have a change of heart after the clips Clay plays throughout this episode.





Twitter 2.0, now known as X, is just the next step at fulfilling the agenda of the World Economic Forum and controlling the minds of the masses through transhumanism and artificial intelligence.





As I’ve been predicting, it’s only a matter of time before Elon Musk becomes the most powerful man in the world.





