20,000 Washington Residents Rise Up To Stop Pride Event & Drag Show | Ep. 166

A massive grassroots effort is underway by parents, pastors, and community leaders in the state of Washington, to protect children from a planned LGBT “Pride” event and “drag” show aimed at sexualizing and confusing kids.
