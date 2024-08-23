Holy 3-Way Love, '80s Gospel Rock Power Ballad

The Quaker Lover Boys Done broke into the Christian Rock Scene representing the friends of God of Quakertown, Pennsylvania. They skyrocketed to fame when an MTV VJ went off script and started singing "Holy 3 Way Love" when he found the love of his life during Spring Break of 1988. He went off on a drunken rant about how God was in the room guiding him to make love like a God to his Goddess.

Christian Radio attempted to ban the song because of the supposed dirty double entendre. They reversed the censorship attempt under the pressure of protesters who chanted chill, out, it's Holy Love, not Sex!

Verse 1

In your eyes, I see the light of God Almighty’s grace,

In every touch, I feel the warmth of God Almighty’s embrace.

Our love is sacred, a gift from above,

God Almighty moves through us in this union of love.





Pre-Chorus

Through your hands, I feel God Almighty’s care,

In your voice, I hear God Almighty’s prayer.

God Almighty's love flows, from you to me,

In this divine holy threeway love, we are truly free.





Chorus

God Almighty, You love through us,

In this divine holy threeway love, we place our trust.

With Your love, we shine so bright,

In this holy union, we find our light.





Verse 2

When we sit and talk, it’s God Almighty we hear,

Sacred conversations where God Almighty’s voice is near.

When we dine together, God Almighty takes a seat,

Breaking bread with us, making our love complete.





Pre-Chorus

Through my heart, God Almighty touches you,

In my soul, God Almighty’s love comes through.

God Almighty’s love flows, from me to you,

In this divine holy threeway love, we find what’s true.





Chorus

God Almighty, You love through us,

In this divine holy threeway love, we place our trust.

With Your love, we shine so bright,

In this holy union, we find our light.





Verse 3

When we laugh, God Almighty shares in our joy

[Abrupt, Interruption]

When we dream at night, God Almighty guides our way,

Visions of our future in a brighter day.





Bridge

We’re vessels of God Almighty’s love, in every way,

In every kiss, in every word we say.

Spiritually, physically, emotionally whole,

God Almighty’s love flows and makes us bold.





Chorus

God Almighty, You love through us,

In this divine holy threeway love, we place our trust.

With Your love, we shine so bright,

In this holy union, we find our light.





Verse 4

When we face a storm, God Almighty stands with us,

Strength that turns all fear into trust.

When we rest at night, God Almighty holds us tight,

In this divine holy threeway love, we’re guided by the light.





Outro

So I love my Goddess with all my might,

Knowing God Almighty’s love is our guiding light.

With You in us, we rise and we shine,

In this divine holy threeway love, our hearts align.