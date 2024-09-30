BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Eyewitness Accounts: Rally Mystery in Arizona
Intentional w/Mic Meow
Intentional w/Mic Meow
9 views • 7 months ago

In Arizona there were 20 rally attendees that were sitting behind Trump. Suddenly, after the rally, they all started experiencing this burning in their eyes. I think one or 2 of them said they were experiencing blindness. The Trump campaign is investigating it -- who knows where the DOJ is -- you've got Corey Compitore who was killed by the would-be assassin of Butler County -- you've got David Dutch and James Copenharver, who were injured. 'Crickets' from the media except for independent journalists. And the concern -- and I hear this a lot -- is that they liken it to a frog being put into boiling water. Then the heat is slowly turned up until the 'croaking point'. And it's like, 'are we going to be able to leap out before we are all boiled alive'? But in the here and now, Mark, how do we 'fight fire with fire'?

Keywords
arizonarallyfireaccounteyewitness
