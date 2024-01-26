J. Michael Waller: How the CIA & FBI Became Deep State Villains

J. Michael Waller discusses the Marxist subversion and active measures currently being applied to the United States, having now infiltrated to the highest levels of government. Bolshevik programs that initially were meant to destroy Germany took on a life of their own, migrating via the Frankfurt School to America. He discusses Operation Trust, the revolutionary programs like CRT and DEI which have been unleashed to tear our society apart, and Yuri Bezmenov. The FBI and CIA at the time were fighting this, but ultimately failed us. The post-9/11 security state and Obama presidency were key in advancing this agenda. He comments on the potential civil war scenario playing out in Texas.





About J. Michael Waller

J. Michael Waller is a scholar-practitioner in strategic communication and unconventional conflict.





Presently he is President of Georgetown Research, a political risk and private intelligence company in Washington, D.C.; and is Senior Analyst for Strategy at the Center for Security Policy. He was founding editorial board member of NATO’s peer reviewed Defence Strategic Communications journal (2015-2018).





Dr. Waller holds a Ph.D. in international security affairs from Boston University. He received his military training as an insurgent with the Nicaraguan Democratic Force (contras). For 13 years he was the Walter and Leonore Annenberg Professor of International Communication at the Institute of World Politics in Washington, D.C., where he designed and taught the world’s only graduate program on public diplomacy and political warfare.





He is author or editor of books relating to intelligence, political warfare, public diplomacy, terrorism, and subversion. His latest book is Big Intel: How the CIA and FBI went from Cold War Heroes to Deep State Villains (Regnery 2024). See his page on Academia.edu.





He has written for American Greatness, The American Mind, The Daily Beast, Daily Caller, The Federalist, Forbes, Insight, Investor’s Business Daily, Kyiv Post, the Los Angeles Times, the New York Post and New York Times, Reader’s Digest, Real Clear Politics, USA Today, the Washington Examiner, the Washington Times, and the Wall Street Journal.





