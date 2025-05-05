Don't Get Played by WOMEN!

Sunday Morning Live 4 May 2025





In today's livestream, I examine the theme of personal drama and the self-inflicted challenges we create. I define drama as self-generated, negatively impactful, and typically unsolvable, encouraging listeners to evaluate their own experiences. We discuss how the human brain craves challenge, often leading to unnecessary conflict when real issues are absent. I highlight the importance of distinguishing sympathy based on the nature of others' struggles and provide insights into managing conflicts and communicating difficult topics with children. The discussion emphasizes personal growth and the transformative power of confronting life's challenges directly.





