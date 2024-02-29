© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hamas' Surprise Attack From New Location: Fires 40 Grad Rockets At IDF From Hezbollah's Backyard
35 views • 02/29/2024
Hamas' military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigade, fired a volley of missiles towards northern Israel from south Lebanon. Hamas claimed in a statement that it fired two missile salvos consisting of 40 missiles and bombed the headquarters of the 769th Eastern Brigade and the airport barracks in Beit Hilal in northern Israel.
