The Great Replacement Theory-NOW THE END BEGINS-DEC 8 2023
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
115 views • 12/10/2023

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, we tackle the tricky topic of asking if is there a plan, a concerted effort by parties within America to render the current white majority into a minority, and if so, by what means would that be carried out. Given the overwhelming lust by the Left to allow in millions of unchecked migrants through our mostly non-existent borders, it would seem to be a fair question to ask. A word of caution, though, before we begin. If you're looking for a champion for White Nationalism, a Confederate flag waver or an endorser of The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion, you won't find any of that junk here. I am the grandson of immigrants, and a certified witness of the King of the Jews, Jesus Christ. What we will endeavor to do is to intelligently discuss The Great Replacement Theory to see if there is any validity to it. The answer will absolutely surprise you. All this and more, including end times updates from around the world!


Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
