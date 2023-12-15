Barack Obama Orders Govt's To Prepare Public For Imminent Depopulation Event

Pirate Pete





Dec 15, 2023





mirrored from Rumble

The People's Voice channel

Note: I edited out all the annoying ads from this video. I had to use an online video editor to edit this video. That is why there is additional writing on this video. I usually use youtube to do that but they have messed with my logging in there and I now do not have any access to anything on google. That has been the case for my Gmail account for the passed few months. Now youtube doesn't work for me either. I apologize to my friends who have tried to email me but I am unable to access my account. I really HATE google.





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Qp1adNGGDHG9/