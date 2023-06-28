Midazolam Matt Hancock, speaks at the UK COVID Inquiry

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Whenever the Brits want to whitewash something, they hold an inquiry, it never finds anyone guilty and comes out with platitude statements at the end like "important lessons must be learned etc". Hang the bastards!
Former UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Who Led the Use of Terror to Enforce Lockdown, Says He’s “Profoundly Sorry” for Each COVID Death and Hopes Lockdowns Will Be “Much Earlier” and “More Stringent” During the Next Pandemic
Nothing was mentioned about the Midazolam he ordered and used to kill elderly people in care homes.
Source @Real World News