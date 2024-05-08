BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
She was abandoned on the street with heavy pregnant and blind eyes, 70 days journey of her puppies!
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
15 views • 12 months ago

The Moho


May 6, 2024


She was abandoned on the street with heavy pregnant and blind eyes, 70 days journey of her puppies!


Meet Addie. She was abandoned on the street with heavy pregnant and blind eye.

We got a report and come in time to save her before she's giving birth...

Of course she and her puppies can not survived on the street.

We are at the Vet. he seemed relatively healthy and everyone fell madly in love with her.

Dr Jeff did an initial eye exam to make sure nothing needed to be addressed immediately.

She is completely blind and the right eye. She also had bad yeast infection in both ears so that is also being treated.

Her skin and coat are in poor condition, but a good diet,


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EWK1665SdaU

Keywords
pregnantdogrescueblindabandonedear infectionthe moho
