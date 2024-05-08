The Moho





May 6, 2024





She was abandoned on the street with heavy pregnant and blind eyes, 70 days journey of her puppies!





Meet Addie. She was abandoned on the street with heavy pregnant and blind eye.

We got a report and come in time to save her before she's giving birth...

Of course she and her puppies can not survived on the street.

We are at the Vet. he seemed relatively healthy and everyone fell madly in love with her.

Dr Jeff did an initial eye exam to make sure nothing needed to be addressed immediately.

She is completely blind and the right eye. She also had bad yeast infection in both ears so that is also being treated.

Her skin and coat are in poor condition, but a good diet,





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EWK1665SdaU