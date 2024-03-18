TAINTLESS TIMMIE BLOWS OUT HIS BEANIE 👲 TELLS GUEST THAT THEY HAVE 'ISRAELI DERANGEMENT SYNDROME'

Tim Pool tells his guest he has “Israel Derangement Syndrome” - credit to An0maly for the clip





Source: https://twitter.com/LegendaryEnergy/status/1769757058134671678





Thumbnail: https://rumble.com/v3taigy-israel-derangement-syndrome.html





AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://tenor.com/es-CL/view/tim-pool-timcast-splash-lol-gif-27527177





Anons on the ball: 🎱





NativeItalianCuba

Does God have Israeli Derangement syndrome?

Romans 9:13As it is written, Jacob have I loved, but Esau have I hated.





"Esau-Edom Is Modern Jewry." - 1925 Jewish Encyclopedia, Vol. 5, Page 41





SponsorFaxMiller

⮡ NativeItalianCuba

Does God's existence hinge on a book of mythology? no sweaty it does not. Let the bibble babble go.





MagnetListWestern

⮡ SponsorFaxMiller

The bible is the Book of Adam and his descendants, or white men. It's a shame you don't know who you are.





SponsorFaxMiller

⮡ MagnetListWestern

its a book of kikes, nowhere in the bible do the hebrews behave like white men





SponsorFaxMiller

they are parasites on the egyptians, they get 109d