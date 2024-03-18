TAINTLESS TIMMIE BLOWS OUT HIS BEANIE 👲 TELLS GUEST THAT THEY HAVE 'ISRAELI DERANGEMENT SYNDROME'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tim Pool tells his guest he has “Israel Derangement Syndrome” - credit to An0maly for the clip
Source: https://twitter.com/LegendaryEnergy/status/1769757058134671678
Thumbnail: https://rumble.com/v3taigy-israel-derangement-syndrome.html
AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://tenor.com/es-CL/view/tim-pool-timcast-splash-lol-gif-27527177
Anons on the ball: 🎱
NativeItalianCuba
Does God have Israeli Derangement syndrome?
Romans 9:13As it is written, Jacob have I loved, but Esau have I hated.
"Esau-Edom Is Modern Jewry." - 1925 Jewish Encyclopedia, Vol. 5, Page 41
SponsorFaxMiller
⮡ NativeItalianCuba
Does God's existence hinge on a book of mythology? no sweaty it does not. Let the bibble babble go.
MagnetListWestern
⮡ SponsorFaxMiller
The bible is the Book of Adam and his descendants, or white men. It's a shame you don't know who you are.
SponsorFaxMiller
⮡ MagnetListWestern
its a book of kikes, nowhere in the bible do the hebrews behave like white men
SponsorFaxMiller
they are parasites on the egyptians, they get 109d