The Natural Moral Law by C.S. Lewis - In-Depth Animation Compilation by CSLewisDoodle

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video credit goes to CSLewisDoodle & C.S. Lewis
Check out the animation channel: https://www.youtube.com/@CSLewisDoodle
Curious about what contradictions we have to our morality? Watch this very powerful compilation documentary: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lsCPxDpKDlA
CS Lewis also describes that the universal morality is summed up by the concept of the "tao" (taoism), this concept explored in my documentary: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UslMmMkRuVw
More about it: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-nGXgsTajXY
Note: I've wanted to share these animations, as they are well explained. I am not a religious individual, the teachings still hold true regardless.
-
Write Articles, I'll Make Videos For You! Share Your Resources, Be A Part Of The Action For TRUE Freedom! The Liberator 2 News: https://theliberator.us
All My Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth
-
#naturallaw #naturalmorallaw #morallaw #cslewis #tolkien #narnia #lawofnature #lawsofmanifestation #lawofattraction #lawofmanifestation #lawofattraction #laws #law #naturallaws #morality #morals #philosophy #deism #christianity #tao #taoism #dao #daoism