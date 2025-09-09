Full Video, Flotilla: ‘We’ve been hit by what appears to be A DRONE’ - Flotilla, part 3, so far

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL VIDEO:
‘We’ve been hit by what appears to be A DRONE’
‘Are we ABANDONING SHIP?’
‘It was a MASSIVE explosion’
Two other short clips posted previously that took a while to show up.
Adding, not much info yet. Partial info from link below:
Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Global Sumud Flotilla for Gaza said on Tuesday that one of its main boats was struck by a drone in Tunisian waters, though all six passengers and crew are safe.
Tunisia’s National Guard spokesman told Mosaique FM radio that reports of a drone attack on the flotilla "have no basis in truth," adding that an initial inspection indicated the explosion originated inside the vessel.
https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/flotilla-gaza-says-boat-struck-by-drone-tunisian-waters-2025-09-08/