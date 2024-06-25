It's a very rare 9/11 Footage: “Start clearing out...We got a secondary device over here!”

"There exists a shadowy government with its own Air Force, its own Navy, its own fundraising mechanism, and the ability to pursue its own ideas of the national interest, free from all checks and balances, and free from the law itself." Daniel I

Misfeasance in public office occurs when a public official, public servant or public body knowingly and willingly acts in a manner with the realisation that their actions are likely to cause loss, harm or suffering to another

Terrorist: ~The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.

18 US code 2261 stalking with intent to harm, injure, harass, kill cause substantial emotional distress

As I write this civilised men are flying overhead trying to kill me 1984

Ironically Government agents are generally not intelligent but are given the impression that they have access to intelligence information that most are not privy, thereby creating the oxy-moron of 'intelligent government agents' R Duncan

FREEMASON AIRCRAFT MOBBING/HARASSMENT STARTED WHEN I COMPLAINED TO NORTHUMBRIA POLICE COINCINDENTALLY ON THAT DAY, WHEN I VOICED CONCERN ABOUT DEMOCIDE THE CHEMTRAIL PHENOMENON

9/7/24 POLICE CHOPPER G-EMID STALKING ME AT GROUND LEVEL UNSAFE FLY REPORTED, MISCONDUCT FILE SENT AGAINST VANESSA JARDINE NORTHUMBRIA POLICE



7/7/24 G-ASZU TWO UNSAFE FLY, G-BOHR, G-AVDA, M-SHRM UNSAFE FLY REPORTED



5/7/24 G-EMEI OVERHEAD UNSAFE FLY REPORTED, DAVID PENNY IN G-ECGC OVERHEAD 10M DISTANCE 4 TIMES UNSAFE FLY REPORTED, CHILDRENS AIR AMBULANCE OVERHEAD 10M DISTANCE UNSAFE FLY REPORTED, G-HALS NORTHUMBRIA HELICOPETERS OVERHEAD 18M DISTANCE UNSAFE FLY REPORT TO CAA: 34652, G-BODD OVERHEAD 10m DISTANCE UNSAFE FLY REPORTED, G-SMBA, G-BODD OVERHEAD 7M DISTANCE UNSAFE FLY REPORTED

3/6/24 OE LQF UNSAFE FLY, RAF PUMA NEARLY CRASHED INTO BUS 3 TIMES UNSAFE FLYING, DAVID PIERI IN G-BAKM UNSAFE FLY REPORTED

30/6/24 N20BUP OVERHEAD UNSAFE FLY REPORTED, G-ONTV OVERHEAD GROUND LEVEL UNSAFE FLY REPORTED TO CAA

29/6/24 G-OSAF OVERHEAD 7 TIMES GROUND LEVEL EVEN PROHIBITED AIRSPACE UNSAFE FLY REPORTED, ROSS JONES OVERHEAD 10M DISTANCE IN G-AYAW UNSAFE FLY REPORTED, G-MZOG 5 UNSAFE FLY, G‐EMSY UNSAFE FLY REPORTED STEPHEN COATES IN G-AWCN, G-LFSG BOTH BOTH UNSAFE FLY REPORTED TWICE G-CDNM UNSAFE FLY REPORTED, JOHN SINCLAIRE-DAY IN G-OJSD 10m DISTANCE UNSAFE FLY R.A.F CHIPMUNK WB569 UNSAFE FLY REPORTED, AIR AMBULANCE NEARLY CRASHED INTO BUS UNSAFE FLY, G-MCLA (SCOTT MCLARTY) UNSAFE FLY REPORTED, G-HALS NORTHUMBRIA HELICOPTERS UNSAFE FLY REPORTED THATS OVER 2000 UNSAFE FLY REPORTS MADE AGAINST THE LATTER

27/6/24 G-SCOF, G-NIME UNSAFE FLY REPORTED

25/6/24 G-RANL OVERHEAD GROUND LEVEL UNSAFE FLY REPORTED, G-RARB HAROLD PAGE OVERHEAD UNSAFE FLY, POLICE G-POLB OVERHEAD GROUND LEVEL UNSAFE FLY REPORT CAA 34487, MISCONDUCT REF VANESSA JARDINE NORTHUMBRIA POLICE: 6558708, R.A.F ZM317, ZM319 UNSAFE FLY REPORTED, OO-WHY UNSAFE FLY REPORTED, N177SA UNSAFE FLY

18/7/23 20:55, 21:02 HRS LETTER HANDED IN FORTH BANKS POLICE STATION TO FRONT OFFICE ADMIN 5831, TO CHIEF CONSTABLE VANESSA JARDINE 7288 NORTHUMBRIA POLICE. ⁣REF: 14-06-23 Harvey

⁣Dear Northumbria Police,

Please include at least the following information: - for the identification number to uniquely identify the deployment or incident etc - - Time why the helicopter was deployed on the Why the helicopter was deployed (e.g., Report of suspicious activity, missing person, traffic accident etc) Borough the helicopter was deployed to The result (e.g., person located, evidence gathered etc

Yours,

Damian.

⁣US weapons system SATAN: Stands for silent assassination through adaptive networks. Project soul catcher.

⁣5G stalking. United States Patent Application: 20070139247 12, wherein the mobile vehicle is an aircraft











