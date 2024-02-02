30 Dead Bodies of Palestinians - Discovered in zip-tied Body Bags at the Khalifa Bin Zayed School in Beit Lahia - which at one point Sheltered Thousands of Displaced People

The dead bodies of 30 Palestinians were discovered in zip-tied body bags at the Khalifa Bin Zayed school (UNRWA) in Beit Lahia which at one point sheltered thousands of displaced people.

Al-Jazeera Arabic and local media reported that the bodies of the 30 Palestinians were discovered at the grounds of the Khalifa bin Zayed elementary school in Beit Lahia after Israeli forces withdrew from the area.

The bodies were reportedly discovered under a mound of rubble with videos showing several of the body bags tied with white plastic zip ties, normally used for tying cables together