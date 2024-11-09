© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The situation of the Ukrainian Army continues to deteriorate rapidly in all directions of the front. War correspondents say that Russian troops have launched an offensive even in areas where positional battles have been waged for months. In particular, they confirmed that on November 7, the Russian Army units managed to advance significantly toward the city of 'Orikhiv', in the Zaporizhzhia direction of the front. Moreover, over the past 24 hours, the situation of the Ukrainian Army units has also become critical in the Kurakhovo direction of the front. In particular, war correspondents confirmed that Russian troops had established full control over the strategically important settlement of 'Kreminna Balka'................................................................................................
