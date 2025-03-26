Acts Of The Apostles Part #7-NOW THE END NEGINS-MARCH 25 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TONIGHT’S STUDY: In our last Study, we watched the dispensation of the Kingdom Age get deferred and put on hold, while the kingdom of God has been taken from the Jews and given to the Gentiles in what we call the Church Age. Tonight we watch the first Gentile, the Ethiopian eunuch, become saved at the preaching of Phillip, and things will never again be the same. But this new Church Age will need a leader, and one day that leader will write 13 of the 27 books of the New Testament. But for now, he is a type of Antichrist killing the believers in Jesus. Buckle up, Christian, it’s Bible study time!!