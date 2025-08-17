LYRICS

Go to ‪@jonathankleck4384‬ to learn how to wake up.

Aberdeen Cage the Elephant

I been trying real hard to, to realize

But some things take a long, long, long, long time

Long time





Hold the phone, hit repeat

Got me foamin' at the knees

Saw the flame, tasted sin

You burn me once again

Cut the cord, she's a creep

Aberdeen!

Way back, way back, way back!





Never saw my dark side in-in your eyes

Back and forth, bloody fingers painting up the sky

The sky





Hold the phone, hit repeat

Got me foamin' at the knees

Saw the flame, tasted sin

But you burn me once again

Cut the cord, she's a creep

Aberdeen!

Way back, way back, way back!





Hold the phone, hit repeat

Got me foamin' at the knees

Saw the flame, tasted sin

You burn me once again

Cut the cord, she's a creep

Aberdeen!

Aberdeen!

Way back, way back, way back!





Way back, way back, way back!

Way back, way back, way back

Way back, way back, way back

Way back, way back, way back

(Ooh, ooh)

********************************

Jonathan's videos can also be found on these other venues:

Odysee - (NEW - Jonathan): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

Odysee (old channel - Zach): https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a

Odysee (old channel - Cory): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

Brighteon (new channel, Cory Barbee): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc

Brighteon (old channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/

BitChute #2 (new channel, JonathanKleck2): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/

Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa

Twitter - https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck

Jonathan Kleck Uncensored - https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/

Keys To The Kingdom Of Heaven - https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/

THE END HAS COME - https://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com/

Youtube (zach): https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos

NEW - J Kleck Short videos channel: https://www.youtube.com/@JKleckb4thefire/videos

*************************

To view or download all ofJonathan's video and images see the links below:

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n

Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes (new gallery): https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend/