Marsha Blackburn confronts Christopher Wray on the FBI's failure to provide info on Jeffrey Epstein's client list! 🚨

Marsha Blackburn just confronted Christopher Wray on the FBI's failure to provide more information on Jeffrey Epstein's client list! 🚨

"I want to know what awareness you have of the FBI's failure to investigate these claims. What specifically has the FBI done to investigate the claims that Epstein and others participated in child trafficking? We need a complete investigation as to why the FBI did not take this up.





Getting to the bottom of what is appearing to be an enormous sex trafficking ring and listening to these survivors. I tried to get the subpoena on the flight logs. People need to know who was on those planes and how often they were on those planes. Should those logs be made public? They've been heavily redacted.

We never got to the bottom of this. They swept in under the rug and that is wrong and you need to right that wrong."

