BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Marsha Blackburn confronts Christopher Wray on the FBI's failure to provide info on Jeffrey Epstein's client list! 🚨
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
183 views • 12/05/2023

Marsha Blackburn just confronted Christopher Wray on the FBI's failure to provide more information on Jeffrey Epstein's client list! 🚨

"I want to know what awareness you have of the FBI's failure to investigate these claims. What specifically has the FBI done to investigate the claims that Epstein and others participated in child trafficking? We need a complete investigation as to why the FBI did not take this up. 


Getting to the bottom of what is appearing to be an enormous sex trafficking ring and listening to these survivors. I tried to get the subpoena on the flight logs. People need to know who was on those planes and how often they were on those planes. Should those logs be made public? They've been heavily redacted. 

We never got to the bottom of this. They swept in under the rug and that is wrong and you need to right that wrong."

@MarshaBlackburn this is a total farce.

Keywords
christopher wrayjeffrey epsteinmarsha blackburnclient listfbi failure
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy