THE VACCINATED ARE IRREVERSIBLY MUTATED
The Prisoner
731 views • 11/07/2023

Dr. Wilfredo Stokes Baltazar Guatemala 🇬🇹.

Original research investigation of a NORTH AMERICAN ALPHA TECHNICIAN, expert with more than 30 years of experience.

THE VACCINATED ARE IRREVERSIBLY MUTATED.
The evidence is irrefutable, we should not continue to offer false expectations of healing, of detoxification from the inoculated components in people.

Only a CAREFUL medical evaluation can make an adequate diagnosis of the complications as they arise.

Many medications can save and prolong your life. When they don't work, it's because the doctor failed and didn't perform any test.

Many charlatans prescribe, even on other people's pages, or serve as a connection with the seller who, without knowing the victim's conditions, prescribes protocols and doses of whatever.

THE RESULT WORSENS THE VICTIM.

Source @La Quinta Columna:
https://www.laquintacolumna.info/colabora-con-la-quinta-columna/

